Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,016 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 391,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 91,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

