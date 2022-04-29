Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,597 Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Tattooed Chef worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 41.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of TTCF opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $676.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.24. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

