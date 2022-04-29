Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,335 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,609,000 after acquiring an additional 159,838 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 73,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

