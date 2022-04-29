Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 742 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at about $119,000.

KBE opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

