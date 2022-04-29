Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELY. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELY opened at $22.62 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

