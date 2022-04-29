Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,784. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

