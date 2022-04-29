Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Camping World by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camping World by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 120,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE:CWH opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

