Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 474 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 211,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,276,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,886,000 after acquiring an additional 270,020 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.87.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.