Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 198,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter worth $333,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.84. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $81.73 and a 12-month high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.