Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,412 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SENS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Senseonics by 28.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 883.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 152,008 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 102,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $260,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $104,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,643 shares of company stock worth $2,459,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $657.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.61. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

