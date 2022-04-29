Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83,449 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $875,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,636,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 307,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AUY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.43. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.