Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,008 Shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vietnam ETF worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,059,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the third quarter worth $1,456,000.

NYSEARCA:VNM opened at $16.90 on Friday. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

