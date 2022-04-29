Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 247 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $60.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BECN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

