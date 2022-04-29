Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 461 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Southwest worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 44,394 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

CSWC stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 124.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

About Capital Southwest (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.