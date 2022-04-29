Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,805,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $8.88 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

