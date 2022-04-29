Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 19.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.