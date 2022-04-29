Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Game Technology by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after buying an additional 744,706 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.98. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

About International Game Technology (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.