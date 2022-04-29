Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 305.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 116.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.19.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

