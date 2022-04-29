Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LSTR opened at $157.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

