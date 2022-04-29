Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $352,000 Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Kemper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $12,345,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -63.27%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

