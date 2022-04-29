Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 61.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 102,519 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEO opened at $6.93 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

