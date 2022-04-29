Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,567,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,390,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $51.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.55 million, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

