Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $631,019.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,168,631.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

