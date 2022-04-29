Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 121.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $1,462,000.

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55.

