Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RCD opened at $131.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.62 and its 200-day moving average is $145.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $124.99 and a 12-month high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.