Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $345,000 in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

