Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at about $1,441,172,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,910,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,035,000 after purchasing an additional 465,662 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,910,000 after purchasing an additional 184,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 71.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,324 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,539,000 after purchasing an additional 172,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HGV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.08. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

