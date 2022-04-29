Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,103 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF opened at $59.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

