Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 719 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 73,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 56,618 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 652.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000.

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $27.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

