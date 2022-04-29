Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 788 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

