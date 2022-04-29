Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.88 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

