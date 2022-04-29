Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vericel by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,956,000 after acquiring an additional 239,905 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vericel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after acquiring an additional 70,498 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vericel by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after buying an additional 39,197 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.76 and a beta of 1.87. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCEL. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

