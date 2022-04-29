Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,702,000 after buying an additional 112,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 448,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter.

ECH opened at $25.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

