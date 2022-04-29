Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,442 Shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.75% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PUI opened at $36.33 on Friday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

