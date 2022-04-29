Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 44,383 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.88. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

