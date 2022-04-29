Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 485 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEI. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.24%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.