Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 776 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after buying an additional 101,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Shake Shack by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE:SHAK opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -240.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $113.81.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.59.

About Shake Shack (Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.