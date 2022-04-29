Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

