Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Crane by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after buying an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after buying an additional 273,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $15,416,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Crane by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 276,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,195,000 after buying an additional 135,567 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CR opened at $98.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average is $102.60. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

