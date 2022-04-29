Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,548,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Crocs by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after purchasing an additional 437,259 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in Crocs by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 421,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,113,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CROX opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $183.88.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

In other news, Director Ronald Frasch acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

