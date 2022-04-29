Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

FAS opened at $92.90 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $87.81 and a 12 month high of $155.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.20.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

