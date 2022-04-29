Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter worth approximately $14,889,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter worth approximately $9,984,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 188.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 22,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Shares of SPXL stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.31.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

