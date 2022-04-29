Element Wealth LLC Buys 90 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

Apple stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day moving average of $164.81. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

