Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,292 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

