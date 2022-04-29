FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $259.07 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.93. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

