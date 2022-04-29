FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in FMC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 76,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FMC opened at $134.70 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. FMC’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

