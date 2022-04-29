FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNG. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04.

