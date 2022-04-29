GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Position Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.25% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOUT opened at $38.13 on Friday. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93.

