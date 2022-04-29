Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 150,571 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,037,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 87,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after buying an additional 83,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HII stock opened at $218.08 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.86 and a 200-day moving average of $196.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

Several research firms have commented on HII. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

