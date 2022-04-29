Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.61% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMAY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May alerts:

BMAY opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.